Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONVY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Sonova stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

