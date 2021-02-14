Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SAH opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.