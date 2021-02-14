Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, an increase of 195.9% from the January 14th total of 75,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XPL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,690,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,373. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 286,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

