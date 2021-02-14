Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Critical Analysis

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 37.91% 8.50% 3.86% Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Boulder Growth & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Boulder Growth & Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Solar Senior Capital and Boulder Growth & Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boulder Growth & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 6.03 $22.94 million $1.41 10.68 Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Boulder Growth & Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

