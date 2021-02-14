Sohu.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,817 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 400% compared to the average daily volume of 963 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Sohu.com by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 435,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 167,536 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,243,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU opened at $21.70 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $851.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOHU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.