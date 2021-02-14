SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
SofTech stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640. SofTech has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.
SofTech Company Profile
