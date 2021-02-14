SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

SofTech stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640. SofTech has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle.

