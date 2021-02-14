SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNC. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock opened at C$26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$34.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.48.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

