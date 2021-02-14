Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $739.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.00 million and the highest is $745.20 million. Snap posted sales of $462.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $61.97. 11,618,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,079,957. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,269 shares of company stock worth $23,425,650.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

