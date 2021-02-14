Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.98

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 14409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

