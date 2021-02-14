Smartshare Reaches One Day Volume of $226,469.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.30 million and $226,469.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00237958 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

