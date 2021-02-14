Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stake Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 460,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,037,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,617,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $25,525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

WORK opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

