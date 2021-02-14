SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.99. 1,129,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after buying an additional 1,659,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after buying an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,996,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,602,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.