Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cascend Securities raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $220.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as high as $190.33 and last traded at $189.89, with a volume of 24679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.76.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $5,347,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

