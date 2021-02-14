Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $190.34. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

