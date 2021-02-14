Skycoin (SKY) Trading 404.2% Higher Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 171.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00009732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 404.2% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $95.97 million and approximately $135.26 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00279702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00091813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086600 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,946.77 or 0.93193477 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00059526 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

