SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Hits $0.0167 on Top Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 96.8% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $2.09 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.00982686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052578 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.84 or 0.05327089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00025303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.