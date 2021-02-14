Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,979 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Silvercorp Metals worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 231.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 136.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 353,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVM opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

