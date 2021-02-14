Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Trading Up 5.7%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 77,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 88,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

