Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SRRA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. 9,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,455,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

