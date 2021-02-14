Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of SRRA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. 9,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.31.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
About Sierra Oncology
Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.
See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.