Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMMNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Commerzbank raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

