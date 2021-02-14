Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMMNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Commerzbank raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.