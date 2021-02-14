Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

SIEGY opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

