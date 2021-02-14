Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Decreases By 34.8%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YASKY opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $117.02.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $875.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.10 million. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

