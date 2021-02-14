Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Decreases By 65.2%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WSTG stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $26.50.
In related news, Director John R. Mccarthy bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,629.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,286.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,061.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,795 shares of company stock worth $121,595 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wayside Technology Group Company Profile
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.
