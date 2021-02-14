Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Decreases By 65.2%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

In related news, Director John R. Mccarthy bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,629.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,286.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,061.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,795 shares of company stock worth $121,595 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

