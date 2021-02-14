Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Increases By 57.1%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 52.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTR remained flat at $$8.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 171,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

