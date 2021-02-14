Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Declines By 60.8%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -247.38 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

