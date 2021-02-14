Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Expands By 107.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the January 14th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UONEK opened at $1.84 on Friday. Urban One has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.