Short Interest in Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Rises By 111.1%

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of TIKRF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Tikcro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Get Tikcro Technologies alerts:

About Tikcro Technologies

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. focuses on development of biotechnology project in Israel. It offers anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 for cancer immune treatment. The company was formerly known as Tioga Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Tikcro Technologies Ltd. in September 2003. Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tikcro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikcro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.