Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Drops By 36.9%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 14th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE TSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

