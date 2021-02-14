Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Drops By 35.9%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

