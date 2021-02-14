Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Declines By 54.5%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of TACBY stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.94.
Tabcorp Company Profile
