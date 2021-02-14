Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Declines By 54.5%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of TACBY stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

