Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rises By 108.2%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the January 14th total of 395,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

SCBFF remained flat at $$6.37 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

