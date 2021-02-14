Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rises By 108.2%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the January 14th total of 395,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

SCBFF remained flat at $$6.37 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

