Short Interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Declines By 35.2%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 14th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

SESN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 9,290,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309,804. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $362.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

