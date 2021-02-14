Short Interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Drops By 34.8%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 439,700 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 14th total of 674,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPRA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.28 million. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

