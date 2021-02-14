Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Drops By 43.1%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OIBRQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,067. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. OI has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.38.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OI had a negative return on equity of 122.94% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $875.68 million during the quarter.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services.

