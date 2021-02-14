Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Rises By 163.5%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the January 14th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 66,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

