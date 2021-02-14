Short Interest in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Decreases By 40.7%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,630,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 14th total of 88,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Macy’s by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 37.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 875,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE M traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,067,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,144,951. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.