Short Interest in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Drops By 34.9%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research stock traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $586.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,944. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $597.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

