Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Rises By 76.5%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.