Short Interest in Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Declines By 59.7%

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the January 14th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.9 days.

JADSF remained flat at $$0.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JADSF. Investec began coverage on Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

