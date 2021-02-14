Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Drops By 50.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,286. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 9.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.