Short Interest in Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Declines By 33.3%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HYDI opened at $1.50 on Friday. Hydromer has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Hydromer Company Profile

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

