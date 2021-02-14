Short Interest in Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Decreases By 38.3%

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 4,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.27. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

