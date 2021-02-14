Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Declines By 37.8%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 14th total of 579,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,044,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

