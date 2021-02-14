Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Expands By 140.0%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Freeman Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,754. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of Freeman Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

