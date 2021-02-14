Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Drops By 42.4%

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the January 14th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENVB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,118. Enveric Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Enveric Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.42% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Jay Pharma Inc develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

