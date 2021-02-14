Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Decreases By 61.0%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 14th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBSDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.45. 42,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,871. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

