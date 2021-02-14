Short Interest in Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Drops By 50.0%

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CTGO stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Contango Ore has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska.

