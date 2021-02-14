Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Expands By 175.0%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRZBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

