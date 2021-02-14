Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Grows By 110.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the January 14th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.
About CLP
