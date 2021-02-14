Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Grows By 110.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the January 14th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

