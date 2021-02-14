Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Grows By 81.4%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the January 14th total of 727,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 172,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

CRNT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,196,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,341. The firm has a market cap of $483.98 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

